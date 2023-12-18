Spc. Damien Thomas, an information technology specialist with the Special Forces Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, signs his certificate moments before becoming the 1,000th graduate of the Washington Vets to Tech program at St. Martin’s University in Lacey Dec. 15.

This work, Vets to Tech program celebrates milestone graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.