Spc. Damien Thomas, an information technology specialist with the Special Forces Group at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, signs his certificate moments before becoming the 1,000th graduate of the Washington Vets to Tech program at St. Martin’s University in Lacey Dec. 15.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8174870
|VIRIN:
|231219-D-HT007-3884
|Resolution:
|2456x3041
|Size:
|998.42 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vets to Tech program celebrates milestone graduation [Image 5 of 5], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vets to Techs program celebrates milestone graduation
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT