Moody launches new expedited naturalization program

Fresia Duque, Senior Immigration Services officer, right, presents Airman 1st Class Thi Huynh, 23rd Wing religious affairs Airman, left, and Airman 1st Class Uwayna Williams, 23rd Force Support Squadron services specialist, center, with their Certificate of Naturalization at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2023. The new expedited naturalization citizenship program aims to help Airmen and their dependents become citizens in three months or less. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

