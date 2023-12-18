Moody launches new expedited naturalization program

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thi Huynh, 23rd Wing religious affairs Airman, left, and Airman 1st Class Uwayna Williams, 23rd Force Support Squadron services specialist, right, take the Oath of Allegiance at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2023. Huynh and Williams are the first two Airmen at Moody to take part in the new expedited naturalization citizenship program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

