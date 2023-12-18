Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody launches new expedited naturalization program

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thi Huynh, 23rd Wing religious affairs Airman, left, and Airman 1st Class Uwayna Williams, 23rd Force Support Squadron services specialist, right, take the Oath of Allegiance at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2023. Huynh and Williams are the first two Airmen at Moody to take part in the new expedited naturalization citizenship program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Moody launches new Expedited Naturalization Citizenship Program

