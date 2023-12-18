Moody launches new expedited naturalization program

Fresia Duque, Senior Immigration Services officer, front, administers the Oath of Allegiance to Airman 1st Class Thi Huynh, 23rd Wing religious affairs Airman, left, and Airman 1st Class Uwayna Williams, 23rd Force Support Squadron services specialist, center, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 5, 2023. The naturalization ceremony is the culmination of the naturalization process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

