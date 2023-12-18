Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of the Bulge 2023 [Image 6 of 6]

    Battle of the Bulge 2023

    GERMANY

    12.16.2023

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Officer Reim holding his son Rüdiger, who was saved by a Major in the British Army. Rüdiger is Christian Reim’s grandfather. (Courtesy photo)

    Commentary: Honoring the past in Bastogne, Belgium

