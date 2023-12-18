Officer Reim holding his son Rüdiger, who was saved by a Major in the British Army. Rüdiger is Christian Reim’s grandfather. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 08:47
|Photo ID:
|8174659
|VIRIN:
|231216-A-A0949-7940
|Resolution:
|437x684
|Size:
|52.96 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Battle of the Bulge 2023 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commentary: Honoring the past in Bastogne, Belgium
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT