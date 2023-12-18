Commentary: Honoring the past in Bastogne, Belgium

Courtesy Photo | Officer Reim holding his son Rüdiger, who was saved by a Major in the British Army....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Officer Reim holding his son Rüdiger, who was saved by a Major in the British Army. Rüdiger is Christian Reim’s grandfather. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

DÜLMEN TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – In my five years at U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, this will be my fourth time visiting Bastogne, Belgium for Battle of the Bulge commemorative events and I can say without a doubt that every visit is better than the last.



To have the opportunity to be a part of the celebration and parade of the anniversary of the Battle of Bulge is by far one of my favorite things to do in Europe. Each year I have had the honor of participating as a member of the color guard marching through the great city of Bastogne.



Having family who fought on both Allied and Axis sides I find myself having a lot of respect for the people who fought and died in Bastogne. To be a part of both cultures who not so long ago were at war with one another is a powerful reminder of the complexity of history and the resilience of human connections.



This year, our weekend visit to Bastogne extended over the course of two days, affording us the opportunity to explore the sites of battle and learn the history of the area.



Our first day started early at the 101st (Easy Company) foxholes; visiting this site provided us with a small glimpse of what it was like so many years ago. Today though, I imagine it is nowhere near as harrowing as how it was 79 years ago. It was an honor as it is every year to come and experience a small glimpse of history in such a sacred place.



Our next stop on the list took us to the Bastogne War Museum. With so much to see there we started it off with learning a bit more about the Soldiers who fought in Bastogne as well as the civilians who lived in and around Bastogne.



Being able to see what life was like for the civilians who lived there really showed me why even people nowadays are so proud of this region. The sense of unity between the local community and service members even today is still as strong as ever.



To end the first day in Bastogne a few Soldiers and I had the amazing opportunity to meet and talk to a few of the classes at Ecole Communale de Mageret, Mageret Primarily School in English. It was a privilege to be able to answer the many questions that the children had about life in the U.S. Army and what I do in the military.



On Saturday, Dec. 16, USAG Benelux Soldiers took part in the annual Bastogne Historic Perimeter Walk which spans around the perimeter of Bastogne and where the heaviest parts of the Battle of the Bulge took place. This is a great experience every year to immerse ourselves with the culture and camaraderie of Bastogne and the many different militaries and civilians who join this event.



The official portion of the day was the parade, a significant moment where I had the responsibility of leading the color guard through town. This experience, being my first in such a role, was an honor.



The response from the Bastogne community was particularly striking. Their show of support and appreciation was not only inspiring but also highlighted the strong bond between the visitors and the locals. This interaction was a highlight of the visit, fostering a sense of connection and hope for similar opportunities in the future.



As our visit to Bastogne concluded, I reflected on our appreciation for the sacrifices of Soldiers during the siege and the significance of preserving this history. Those of us from USAG Benelux deeply value our time here, honoring Bastogne's historical legacy.



Additional Resources



View additional from the commemoration on our Flickr Account: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbenelux/albums/72177720313399881



Learn more about Battle of the Bulge from the archives: https://home.army.mil/benelux/index.php/my-fort/news/battle-bulge-101