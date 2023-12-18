Date Taken: 12.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 8174648 VIRIN: 221210-A-KU938-2779 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.02 MB Location: BASTOGNE, WLX, BE Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Battle of the Bulge 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.