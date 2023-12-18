Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of the Bulge 2022 [Image 2 of 6]

    Battle of the Bulge 2022

    BASTOGNE, WLX, BELGIUM

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Libby Weiler 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux in formation during a commemoration in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec. 10, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Libby Weiler, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 8174648
    VIRIN: 221210-A-KU938-2779
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: BASTOGNE, WLX, BE
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Bulge 2022 [Image 6 of 6], by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    commemoration
    colorguard
    usagbenelux
    battleofthebulge

