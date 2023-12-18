Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall participates in Radio Santa

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Storm Dillard, 100th Communications Squadron clients systems technician, helps a Beck Row Primary Academy student communicate over land mobile radios during “Radio Santa” in Beck Row, Suffolk, England, Dec. 8, 2023. The 100th CS volunteers annually at local schools surrounding Royal Air Force Mildenhall to give young students an opportunity to speak with Santa Claus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall participates in Radio Santa [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #RAFMildenhall #100thCS #100thARW

