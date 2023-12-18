RAF Mildenhall participates in Radio Santa

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cameron Blosser, 100th Communications Squadron radio frequency systems supervisor, communicates over land mobile radios with students at Beck Row Primary Academy during “Radio Santa” in Beck Row, Suffolk, England, Dec. 8, 2023. The 100th CS volunteers annually at local schools surrounding Royal Air Force Mildenhall to give young students an opportunity to speak with Santa Claus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

