RAF Mildenhall participates in Radio Santa

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaiah Fry, 100th Communications Squadron clients systems technician, helps a Beck Row Primary Academy student communicate over land mobile radios during “Radio Santa” in Beck Row, Suffolk, England, Dec. 8, 2023. The 100th CS volunteers annually at local schools surrounding Royal Air Force Mildenhall to give young students an opportunity to speak with Santa Claus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB