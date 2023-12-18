230113-N-HA192-1062

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 13, 2023) Wavy 10 news anchor Brett Hall prepares to light off the boiler in the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) number two boiler room during a light off simulation, Jan. 13, 2023. The visit was part of a monthly news broadcast highlighting Navy ships in the Norfolk area. During the visit, Wavy 10 news station was given a tour of various spaces in the ship such as the number two boiler room and the flight deck triage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 02:53 Photo ID: 8174383 VIRIN: 230113-N-HA192-1062 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.16 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230113-N-HA192 WAVY 10 VISITS USS BATAAN [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.