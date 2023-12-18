Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230113-N-HA192 WAVY 10 VISITS USS BATAAN [Image 2 of 4]

    230113-N-HA192 WAVY 10 VISITS USS BATAAN

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    230113-N-HA192-1011
    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 13, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Executive Officer Capt. Trace Head speaks to local news station Wavy 10 in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 13, 2023. The visit was part of a monthly news broadcast highlighting Navy ships in the Norfolk area. During the visit, Wavy 10 news station was given a tour of various spaces in the ship such as the number two boiler room and the flight deck triage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    This work, 230113-N-HA192 WAVY 10 VISITS USS BATAAN [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

