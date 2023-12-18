230113-N-HA192-1005

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 13, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Executive Officer Capt. Trace Head and Command Master Chief Jay Westmoreland speak to local news station Wavy 10 in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 13, 2023. The visit was part of a monthly news broadcast highlighting Navy ships in the Norfolk area. During the visit, Wavy 10 news station was given a tour of various spaces in the ship such as the number two boiler room and the flight deck triage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 02:53 Photo ID: 8174381 VIRIN: 230113-N-HA192-1005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.21 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230113-N-HA192 WAVY 10 VISITS USS BATAAN [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.