Joel Carpreau, an automotive mechanic paint and body shop specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, sprays a Humvee with a fresh coat of olive drab green paint in newly upgraded paint room at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. In addition to this paint room, the team at LRC Benelux celebrated the grand opening of a new paint booth there Dec. 18 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 01:41 Photo ID: 8174350 VIRIN: 231219-A-SM279-4773 Resolution: 4599x3160 Size: 1.51 MB Location: CHIEVRES, BE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New paint booth at LRC Benelux expected to increase productivity by 100 percent [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.