    New paint booth at LRC Benelux expected to increase productivity by 100 percent [Image 2 of 2]

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Joel Carpreau, an automotive mechanic paint and body shop specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, sprays a Humvee with a fresh coat of olive drab green paint in newly upgraded paint room at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. In addition to this paint room, the team at LRC Benelux celebrated the grand opening of a new paint booth there Dec. 18 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 01:41
    Photo ID: 8174350
    VIRIN: 231219-A-SM279-4773
    Resolution: 4599x3160
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

