Joel Carpreau, an automotive mechanic paint and body shop specialist with Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, sprays a Humvee with a fresh coat of olive drab green paint in newly upgraded paint room at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. In addition to this paint room, the team at LRC Benelux celebrated the grand opening of a new paint booth there Dec. 18 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 01:41
|Photo ID:
|8174350
|VIRIN:
|231219-A-SM279-4773
|Resolution:
|4599x3160
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New paint booth at LRC Benelux expected to increase productivity by 100 percent [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New paint booth at LRC Benelux expected to increase productivity by 100 percent
