The U.S. Army Garrison Benelux command team, Col. Lindsay Matthews and Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Yurgans, pose for a group photo with the former Logistics Readiness Center Benelux director, DJ Jackson; the interim director, Diana Ioane; the LRC Benelux maintenance chief, Patrick Brown; and the LRC Benelux paint and body shop team to celebrate the opening of the new paint booth at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Dec. 18. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
12.19.2023
12.19.2023
|8174349
|231219-A-SM279-7511
|1131x731
|243.8 KB
CHIEVRES, BE
|3
|0
New paint booth at LRC Benelux expected to increase productivity by 100 percent
