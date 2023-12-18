University of Hawaii Celebrates First Commissioning of Midshipman

Ensign Mahinalani Vongsy receives her first salute as an officer from her father, Army Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Sam Vongsy, during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Dec. 15. Vongsy was the first midshipman to be commissioned through the University of Hawaii Naval ROTC program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

