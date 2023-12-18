Midshipman 1st Class Mahinalani Vongsy, left, embraces her mother, Lt. Cmdr. (Ret.) Katrina Vongsy, after receiving the oath of office during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Dec. 15. Vongsy was the first midshipman to be commissioned through the University of Hawaii Naval ROTC program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|12.15.2023
|12.18.2023 18:02
University of Hawaii Celebrates First Commissioning of Midshipman
