    University of Hawaii Celebrates First Commissioning of Midshipman [Image 1 of 4]

    University of Hawaii Celebrates First Commissioning of Midshipman

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Midshipman 1st Class Mahinalani Vongsy receives the oath of office from her mother, Lt. Cmdr. (Ret.) Katrina Vongsy, during a commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Dec. 15. Vongsy was the first midshipman to be commissioned through the University of Hawaii Naval ROTC program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    commissioning
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    UH
    NAVAL ROTC

