    Harry S. Truman’s maintenance period focused on modernization efforts, structural repair, and preservation work. [Image 5 of 5]

    Harry S. Truman’s maintenance period focused on modernization efforts, structural repair, and preservation work.

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    231217-N-TO573-1218 ELIZABETH RIVER, Va. (Dec. 17, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard en route to Naval Station Norfolk after completing its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Harry S. Truman’s maintenance period focused on modernization efforts, structural repair, and preservation work. These efforts included tanks, voids, weapons elevators, areas of the flight deck and hangar bay, the main mast and exterior of the ship. Throughout PIA, the ship worked as a unified team with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Private Sector Maintenance, and contracting partners. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Blaine)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

