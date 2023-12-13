231217-N-GP384-1244 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 17, 2023) Sailors standby to perform linehandling to moor the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) at Naval Station Norfolk. Harry S. Truman departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard en route to Naval Station Norfolk after completing its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Harry S. Truman’s maintenance period focused on modernization efforts, structural repair, and preservation work. These efforts included tanks, voids, weapons elevators, areas of the flight deck and hangar bay, the main mast and exterior of the ship. Throughout PIA, the ship worked as a unified team with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Private Sector Maintenance, and contracting partners. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

