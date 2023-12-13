Harry S. Truman’s maintenance period focused on modernization efforts, structural repair, and preservation work.

231712-N-SW048-1303 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 17, 2023) Capt. Thomas J. Uhl, executive officer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, oversees line handling aboard Truman, Dec. 17, 2023. Harry S. Truman departed Norfolk Navy Shipyard after completing its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). Harry S. Truman maintenance period focused on modernization efforts, structural repair, and preservation work. These efforts included tanks, voids, weapons elevators, and areas of the flight deck and hangar bay, the main mast and exterior of the ship. Throughout PIA, the ship worked as a unified team with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Private Sector Maintenance and contracting partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

