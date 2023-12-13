FRCE celebrates the season of giving with Toys for Tots

V-22 Mechanic Jarrett M. Reynolds, left, and Operations Chief Lance Cpl. Jeremiah L. Miller, right, Marines at FRCE, work together to put all the donated toys into the semi-truck trailer so they can be transported to the Toys for Tots warehouse. Toys for Tots is a nationwide, not-for-profit organization that collects and distributes toys to families in need during the holidays. Each year, FRCE have the option to donate toys to the cause and this year, they donated enough to fill the entire trailer. For many FRCE employees, donating to Toys for Tots is an annual tradition.

