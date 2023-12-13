Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE celebrates the season of giving with Toys for Tots [Image 3 of 3]

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Samantha Fehr 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    V-22 Mechanic Jarrett M. Reynolds, left, and Operations Chief Lance Cpl. Jeremiah L. Miller, right, Marines at FRCE, work together to put all the donated toys into the semi-truck trailer so they can be transported to the Toys for Tots warehouse. Toys for Tots is a nationwide, not-for-profit organization that collects and distributes toys to families in need during the holidays. Each year, FRCE have the option to donate toys to the cause and this year, they donated enough to fill the entire trailer. For many FRCE employees, donating to Toys for Tots is an annual tradition.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 10:32
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Hometown: HAVELOCK, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE celebrates the season of giving with Toys for Tots [Image 3 of 3], by Samantha Fehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

