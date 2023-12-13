Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE celebrates the season of giving with Toys for Tots [Image 1 of 3]

    FRCE celebrates the season of giving with Toys for Tots

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Samantha Fehr 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    FRCE Composite Components Shop Production Controllers Alexis Bishop, left, and Tristen Pratt, right, organizing the toys their shop donated to the Toys for Tots Program. Bishop, Pratt and Jamie Birt, not pictured, led a group collection effort for FRCE’s Composite Component shop, where participants pooled monetary funds and purchased as many toys as the money could buy for Toys for Tots. For many FRCE employees, donating to Toys for Tots is an annual tradition they look forward to each holiday season.

