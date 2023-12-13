FRCE celebrates the season of giving with Toys for Tots

V-22 Mechanic Sgt. Jarrett M. Reynolds, right, Operations Chief Sgt. Eric I. Molina, left, and H-53 Crew Chief Cpl. Devon R. Schoff, middle, Marines at FRCE, help load the semi-truck trailer with the donated toys and bikes for the Toys for Tots program. FRCE employees donated enough toys this year to fill the entire trailer. For many FRCE employees, donating to Toys for Tots is an annual tradition they look forward to each holiday season.

