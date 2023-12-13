Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE celebrates the season of giving with Toys for Tots [Image 2 of 3]

    FRCE celebrates the season of giving with Toys for Tots

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Samantha Fehr 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    V-22 Mechanic Sgt. Jarrett M. Reynolds, right, Operations Chief Sgt. Eric I. Molina, left, and H-53 Crew Chief Cpl. Devon R. Schoff, middle, Marines at FRCE, help load the semi-truck trailer with the donated toys and bikes for the Toys for Tots program. FRCE employees donated enough toys this year to fill the entire trailer. For many FRCE employees, donating to Toys for Tots is an annual tradition they look forward to each holiday season.

