Warfighting Symposium held in Warsaw

Polish soldiers and U.S. soldiers listen to a briefing in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 14, 2023. The first Warfighting Symposium was held to start a continuous dialogue on military tactics to create interoperability between the U.S., Poland and other NATO forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

