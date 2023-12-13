Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighting Symposium held in Warsaw [Image 1 of 2]

    Warfighting Symposium held in Warsaw

    POLAND

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Polish soldiers and U.S. soldiers listen to a briefing in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 14, 2023. The first Warfighting Symposium was held to start a continuous dialogue on military tactics to create interoperability between the U.S., Poland and other NATO forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 08:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighting Symposium held in Warsaw [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

