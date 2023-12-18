V Corps hosts first Warfighting Symposium in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland – U.S. Army V Corps and the Polish Armed Forces General Command (GENCOM) co-hosted their first Warfighting Symposium, located in the 1st Air Transportation Base here Dec. 13-15.

The symposium, being the first of many scheduled to be conducted in the future, enabled senior leaders and staff to discuss the different tasks necessary to effectively plan, coordinate, synchronize and execute large scale ground combat operations as well as human, procedural, and technical interoperability focus areas applicable to ground combat. The symposium also assisted with the continuation of partnerships between V Corps and the newly established Polish Land Forces 2nd Corps, whose commander, Lt. Gen. Adam Joks, has close and personal ties with V Corps. Joks served previously as deputy commanding general of interoperability for V Corps from 2021 to earlier this year.

“This Warfighting Symposium was focused on building support and our collective warfighting capabilities with NATO allies and regional partners,” said Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, V Corps commanding general. “Warfighting is our primary mission – maximizing readiness, reassuring friends and deterring adversaries across the European theater. The relationships and understanding we build during this symposium will pay big dividends in the future.”

The event, which spanned over the course of a few days, hosted a large variety of subject matter experts from V Corps. Each expert shared the importance of their section’s role and capabilities that would ensure V Corps’ warfighting function and interoperable capabilities boost combat readiness and credibility.

“The audience and venue are mostly filled with Polish officers of the 2nd Corps, and they are here to gain more understanding and experience to conduct warfighting at the corps and division level,” said U.S. Army Maj. Konrad Sierszen of the V Corps Commander’s Action Group. “Here, they can learn how to integrate all the systems that V Corps uses to become more synchronized with U.S. and NATO forces.”

The various briefings and discussions included subjects such as training, technical interoperability, operational development, scenario based practical exercises, intelligence assessments, and more. The gathering reinforced already strong momentum toward allied integration.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder,” said Polish Land Forces Brig. Gen. Jarosław Mokrzycki, chief of staff for the Polish 2nd Corps. “I believe once we are called upon by our nations, we will do our job together. I would like to maintain the relationship between V Corps and the newly created 2nd Corps, in all of the levels. From commander to commander, staff to staff, just to further create common understanding and trust. I will be happy to work and cooperate with other future aspects of training.”

The symposium held in Warsaw was the first of a series. Future symposium events will continue to build readiness for V Corps and allied nations.

