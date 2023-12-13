U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Santel, targeting officer V Corps, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thomas Evensen, brigade targeting officer for the 41st Field Artillery Brigade V Corps, conduct a scenario based practical exercise in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 15, 2023. The first Warfighting Symposium was held to start a continuous dialogue on military tactics to create interoperability between the U.S., Poland and other NATO forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 08:13
|Photo ID:
|8172918
|VIRIN:
|231215-A-US199-1033
|Resolution:
|4990x3327
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighting Symposium held in Warsaw [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT