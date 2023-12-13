Warfighting Symposium held in Warsaw

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Santel, targeting officer V Corps, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thomas Evensen, brigade targeting officer for the 41st Field Artillery Brigade V Corps, conduct a scenario based practical exercise in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 15, 2023. The first Warfighting Symposium was held to start a continuous dialogue on military tactics to create interoperability between the U.S., Poland and other NATO forces. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

