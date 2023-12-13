Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg responds to sunken vessel off Tampa Shrimp Docks [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg responds to sunken vessel off Tampa Shrimp Docks

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Sector St. Petersburg Incident Management crews and pollution responders respond to a sunken vessel, Miss Jordi, diesel spill off Tampa Shrimp Docks, Dec. 17, 2023. The vessel has a maximum capacity of holding 10,000 gallons of fuel. It is reported there were about 2,000 gallons on board. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 8172447
    VIRIN: 231217-G-UN319-1003
    Location: US
    Vessel
    Diesel Spill
    Tampa

