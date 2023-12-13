Sector St. Petersburg Incident Management crews and pollution responders respond to a sunken vessel, Miss Jordi, diesel spill off Tampa Shrimp Docks, Dec. 17, 2023. The vessel has a maximum capacity of holding 10,000 gallons of fuel. It is reported there were about 2,000 gallons on board. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)
This work, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg responds to sunken vessel off Tampa Shrimp Docks [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
