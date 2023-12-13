Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg responds to sunken vessel off Tampa Shrimp Docks

Sector St. Petersburg Incident Management crews and pollution responders respond to a sunken vessel, Miss Jordi, diesel spill off Tampa Shrimp Docks, Dec. 17, 2023. The vessel has a maximum capacity of holding 10,000 gallons of fuel. It is reported there were about 2,000 gallons on board. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo)

Date Taken: 12.17.2023, by PO1 Nicole Groll