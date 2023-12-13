231216-N-SJ665-1018 WASHINGTON (Dec. 16, 2023) Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, Norfolk, Va., and Musician 1st Class Madilyn Crossland, Fremont Cal., perform a duet for the concert. Several of the ensembles within the Navy Band perform a show together at the end of the year to celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8172432
|VIRIN:
|231216-N-SJ665-1018
|Resolution:
|5728x3824
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Holiday Show [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
