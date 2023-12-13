231216-N-SJ665-1021 WASHINGTON (Dec. 16, 2023) Captain Ken Collins greets Director of Naval Services Andrew Hauptle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8172435
|VIRIN:
|231216-N-SJ665-1021
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Sea Chanters Music in the Schools [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT