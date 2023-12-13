231216-N-SJ665-1020 WASHINGTON (Dec. 16, 2023) Chief Musician Susan Kavinski, Alexandria, Va., Musician 1st Class Amy Broadbent, Rockville, Md., and Musician 1st Class Michaela Swan, Rochester, NY., perform a selection with the U.S. Navy Band for the concert. Several of the ensembles within the Navy Band perform a show together at the end of the year to celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8172434
|VIRIN:
|231216-N-SJ665-1020
|Resolution:
|5634x3761
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Holiday Show [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
