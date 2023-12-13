Pacific Partnership 24:1: Christmas Parade in Palau

Dressed as Santa, U.S. Navy Lt. Colin Gallacher from Mesa, Ariz., and U.S. Navy Lt. Tasha Wilson, greet kids during a Christmas parade in Koror, Palau, Dec. 17, 2023, as part of Pacific Partnership 24-1. Pacific Partnership, now in it's 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

