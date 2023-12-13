Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 24:1: Christmas Parade in Palau [Image 1 of 6]

    Pacific Partnership 24:1: Christmas Parade in Palau

    PALAU

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Sailors and Soldiers taking part in the advance liaison team for the Palau mission stop of Pacific Partnership 24-1 pose in front of a USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) Christmas parade float in Airai, Palau, Dec. 17, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in it's 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

