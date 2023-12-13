Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Christmas Parade in Palau [Image 4 of 6]

    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Christmas Parade in Palau

    PALAU

    12.17.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Army Maj. Pua Sweeney, from Sequin, Wash., throws candy to kids during a Christmas parade in Koror, Palau, Dec. 17, 2023, as part of Pacific Partnership 24-1. Pacific Partnership, now in it's 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 03:00
    Photo ID: 8172305
    VIRIN: 231217-N-FB085-1005
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 24-1: Christmas Parade in Palau [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 24:1: Christmas Parade in Palau
    Pacific Partnership 24:1: Christmas Parade in Palau
    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Christmas Parade in Palau
    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Christmas Parade in Palau
    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Christmas Parade in Palau
    Pacific Partnership 24-1: Christmas Parade in Palau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT