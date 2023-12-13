Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony [Image 10 of 13]

    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the community walk by the graves of fallen service members during a Wreaths Across America ceremony in Spokane, Washington, Dec. 16, 2023. During the event, Fairchild Air Force Base leaders joined past and present service members, volunteers and community leaders in honoring the service and sacrifice of 254 fallen American veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on their graves and speaking their names aloud. Dating back to 2007, National Wreaths Across America Day is an annual event that takes place on the third Saturday in December at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as other cemeteries in and across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 17:13
    Photo ID: 8172193
    VIRIN: 231216-F-FV598-1231
    Resolution: 4837x3218
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony
    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Honor
    Fairchild AFB
    Remember
    Wreaths Across America
    Teach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT