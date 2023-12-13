Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony

Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | A child stands at the grave of a fallen service member during a Wreaths Across America...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | A child stands at the grave of a fallen service member during a Wreaths Across America ceremony in Spokane, Washington, Dec. 16, 2023. During the event, Fairchild Air Force Base leaders joined past and present service members, volunteers and community leaders in honoring the service and sacrifice of 254 fallen American veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on their graves and speaking their names aloud. Dating back to 2007, National Wreaths Across America Day is an annual event that takes place on the third Saturday in December at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as other cemeteries in and across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz) see less | View Image Page

Fairchild Air Force Base leaders hosted a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Fort George Wright Cemetery, in Spokane, Washington, Dec. 16, 2023.



During the event, past and present service members, volunteers and community leaders honored the service and sacrifice of 254 fallen American veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on their graves and speaking their names aloud.



“Each wreath is a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who, in times of conflict and in times of peace, answered the call to serve,” said Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Commander. “Their sacrifices were not in vain, for they have left an indelible mark on the fabric of our nation.”



In his keynote speech, Dycus also thanked the families of all U.S. veterans who have also made sacrifices for the nation’s defense throughout its history.



“They too have borne the weight of service, supporting their loved ones in times of absence, anxiety, and loss,” he said. “We extend our deepest gratitude to them for their resilience and strength.”



Dating back to 2007, National Wreaths Across America Day is an annual event that takes place on the third Saturday in December at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as other cemeteries across the United States. This year, Fairchild AFB joined more than 2 million volunteers and supporters around the nation to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.



“Wreaths Across America teaches us that remembrance is a living, breathing act,” said Dycus. “It is not confined to a single day or ceremony, it is a continuous thread that weaves through the tapestry of our national identity.”