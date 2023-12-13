Team Fairchild hosts Wreaths Across America commemoration ceremony

Members of the community walk by the graves of fallen service member during a Wreaths Across America ceremony in Spokane, Washington, Dec. 16, 2023. During the event, Fairchild Air Force Base leaders joined past and present service members, volunteers and community leaders in honoring the service and sacrifice of 254 fallen American veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on their graves and speaking their names aloud. Dating back to 2007, National Wreaths Across America Day is an annual event that takes place on the third Saturday in December at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as other cemeteries in and across the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

