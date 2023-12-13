Blue Angels: Toys for Tots at 156th Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jesus Avilés, the 156th Wing plans officer, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the 156th Wing command chief, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speak with U.S. Marine Corps officers with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard supported the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in a campaign with Toys for Tots, which impacted communities across the Island in an effort to distribute more than 20,000 toys to local children during the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

