Blue Angels: Toys for Tots at 156th Wing

A U.S. Airman with the 156th Wing operates a forklift to unload wooden pallets from a C-130J Hercules “Fat Albert” assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, at the 156th Wing airfield, Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2023. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels participated in a campaign with Toys for Tots, which impacted communities across the Island in an effort to distribute more than 20,000 toys to local children during the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

