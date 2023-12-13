Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels: Toys for Tots at 156th Wing [Image 1 of 16]

    Blue Angels: Toys for Tots at 156th Wing

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules “Fat Albert” assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, arrives at the 156th Wing airfield, Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15 2023. The Puerto Rico Air National Guard supported the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in a campaign with Toys for Tots, which impacted communities across the Island in an effort to distribute more than 20,000 toys to local children during the holiday season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Blue Angels
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

