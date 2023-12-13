U.S. Air Force Capt. Mark Bokish, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, secures an emergency oxygen tank across his body during a C-5M Super Galaxy training mission in the skies over Northern California, Dec. 11, 2023. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 17:52 Photo ID: 8171673 VIRIN: 231211-F-IP635-1247 Resolution: 4998x7497 Size: 8.24 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.