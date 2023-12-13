Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seiya Hicks, 22nd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, helps load aeromedical evacuation equipment onto a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The C-5M, with a cargo load of 281,001 pounds (127,460 kilograms), can fly 2,150 nautical miles, offload, and fly to a second base 500 nautical miles away from the original destination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

