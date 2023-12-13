Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 3 of 7]

    Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare medical equipment prior to departure on a C-5M Super Galaxy for a training mission at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 17:52
    Photo ID: 8171669
    VIRIN: 231211-F-IP635-1219
    Resolution: 7085x4723
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base
    C-5
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    60th AES
    Aeromedical Evaucation Squadron

