Aeromedical evacuation squadron trains on C-5M Super Galaxy

U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron prepare medical equipment prior to departure on a C-5M Super Galaxy for a training mission at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 11, 2023. The 60th AES hones their medical skills during training flights to stay proficient in case of a real-world scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
