    New eWAPS System at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    John Mead, 30th Force Support Squadron education services specialist, answers questions from the crowd Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023. The new electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System will improve the testing process to a computer based platform that will be used by the entire Air Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    This work, New eWAPS System at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Weighted Airmen Promotion System

