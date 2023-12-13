Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New eWAPS System at Vandenberg [Image 1 of 2]

    New eWAPS System at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.0740

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, right, speaks to guardians and airmen about the importance of the new electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System being implemented at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023. The U.S. Air Force is implementing the new electronic system to improve the method of testing without the need for physical storage, transportation and grading. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New eWAPS System at Vandenberg [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    Weighted Airmen Promotion System

