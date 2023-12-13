New eWAPS System at Vandenberg

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman, right, speaks to guardians and airmen about the importance of the new electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System being implemented at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023. The U.S. Air Force is implementing the new electronic system to improve the method of testing without the need for physical storage, transportation and grading. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

Date Taken: 12.15.0740 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US