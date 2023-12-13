Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active Shooter Exercise [Image 13 of 13]

    Active Shooter Exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team (TRT) prepare to enter a classroom in an active shooter drill at Beale AFB, California, Dec. 7, 2023. This drill gave Airmen from Beale the opportunity to refine their skills in case of a real life emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:49
    Photo ID: 8171589
    VIRIN: 231207-F-WC723-1075
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Beale
    Exercise
    EOD
    K-9
    TRT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT