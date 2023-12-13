Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron tactical response team (TRT) prepare to enter a classroom in an active shooter drill at Beale AFB, California, Dec. 7, 2023. This drill gave Airmen from Beale the opportunity to refine their skills in case of a real life emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:49 Photo ID: 8171589 VIRIN: 231207-F-WC723-1075 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.98 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.