Active Shooter Exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kirsten Vignere, military working dog handler, 9th Security Forces Squadron, and Sofi, military working dog, 9th Security Forces Squadron, check the library for anything suspicious during an active shooter drill at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 7, 2023. Drills like this give Beale’ K-9 units and their handlers a chance to work under a simulated crisis to better prepare them for real emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

