Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Active Shooter Exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    Active Shooter Exercise

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 9th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team detain the perpetrator during an active shooter drill at Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 7, 2023. Before the team removes the aggressor, they must verify that he is not connected to any explosive devices to ensure team safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:49
    Photo ID: 8171582
    VIRIN: 231207-F-RA943-1049
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Active Shooter Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Colin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Santa Comes to Reece Town
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Active Shooter Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Beale
    Exercise
    EOD
    K-9
    TRT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT